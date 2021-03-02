Bankruptcy Judge Approves Sale Of Conneaut Lake Park

By 2 hours ago
  • Conneaut Lake Park first opened in 1892 as Exposition Park.
    Conneaut Lake Park first opened in 1892 as Exposition Park.
    Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

A federal bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of a century-old amusement park in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Jeffrey Deller on Tuesday morning approved the sale of Conneaut Lake Park to Keldon Holdings LLC for a cash price of $1.2 million.

An auction had been slated, but although more than 10 parties expressed interest, only Keldon submitted a bit for all park assets, said attorney Jeanne Lofgren, representing the park's board of trustees. The park didn't open for the 2020 season and because of that lost income wasn't expected to open for the 2021 season, she said.

The sale includes the amusement park and its rides, including the historic Blue Streak roller coaster, as well as the water park, the beach area, Hotel Conneaut, a campground and active leases on assets.

Conneaut Lake Park, despite some closures during years of financial difficulty, has operated as an amusement park since 1892, when it opened as Exposition Park.

Jim Becker, director of the county Economic Progress Alliance, which manages the park, said the new owner intends to continue to invest and improve the park. He said the scheduling of the sale was intended to allow a new owner time to open for the upcoming summer season.

“Everything that we have been led to believe is that the park is going to operate as-is. He plans to operate it as an ongoing concern,” Becker told the Erie Times-News.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Conneaut Lake Park

Related Content

Teachers To Get 1-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Wolf Says

By 5 hours ago
Timothy D. Easly / AP

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that teachers will receive doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under a plan his administration will release.

A 'Blessing': Hundreds Receive COVID-19 Vaccine At Mass North Shore Clinic

By 2 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

For Rhonda Chiocca, receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine felt like a “blessing.” In her bright pink t-shirt and fuchsia mask, the 70-year-old was among a number of Pennsylvanians to get their Pfizer-BioNTech shot at Heinz Field Tuesday.

Victims Of Unemployment Fraud In PA Are Blindsided By Tax Documents

By Rebecca Moss | Spotlight PA 3 hours ago
Jelani Splawn / Spotlight PA

When two checks for nearly $10,000 arrived at her home last summer from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Annette Ravinsky didn’t cash them. Ravinsky, now 61, hadn’t worked since the 1980s and was well aware she neither qualified, nor had applied, for state unemployment benefits.

Conneaut Lake Park: An Antique Amusement Park Finds Its Identity As A Nostalgia Trip

By May 22, 2019
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

Conneaut Lake Park, a small amusement park near the shores of Conneaut Lake, just south of Erie, is a little rough around the edges.