Barletta To Decide Soon On Whether To Run For Governor

By 1 hour ago
  • Susan Walsh / AP

Lou Barletta, the former congressman who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018, said Friday that he will make a decision in the next few weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Barletta began considering a run late last year, after saying he was leaving electoral politics following his loss to Casey. Barletta was one of Donald Trump's most loyal backers in office, but was unable to make the race close against Casey and lost by 13 percentage points.

But Barletta, 65, said he felt the pull of running for office again during the pandemic and seeing the hardship of business owners and people losing their jobs. He also said he is worried about what a Biden administration will mean for Pennsylvania's energy industries.

The final decision on whether to run, he said, is up to his family.

If Barletta runs, he may have competition for the Republican nomination. Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner, has said he is running, while U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, who lives near Barletta, has said he is considering running.

Barletta is a former four-term member of Congress and former mayor of Hazleton, where he still lives.

The office is open since Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Lou Barletta
Election 2022

Related Content

Allegheny County May Be Headed For A Spring COVID Surge

By Mar 17, 2021
KATIE BLACKLEY / 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County might be headed towards another coronavirus case surge, officials say.

Pennsylvania Follows IRS In Delaying Tax Deadline To May 17

By Associated Press 4 hours ago
PA Dept. of Revenue

Pennsylvania will delay its tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, after the Internal Revenue Service said it is delaying the federal tax filing deadline until May 17, the state Department of Revenue said Thursday.

Allegheny County Religious Leaders Help Build Faith In The COVID-19 Vaccine

By 6 hours ago
Abdeljalil Bounhar / AP

Pennsylvania health officials called upon religious leaders this week to help more state residents get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many faithful in Allegheny County have already taken up that mission.