Barriers, Police Added For Pennsylvania Capitol Security

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • Matt Rourke / AP

The agency that protects the Pennsylvania Capitol building said Thursday officials are not aware of specific threats to the facility but are bolstering security measures.

Troy Thompson with the Department of General Services, which oversees Capitol Police, said there are additional officers inside and out, and barriers have been erected in recent days.

He noted Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has not issued an order to close the downtown Harrisburg complex next week, but that could change if necessary.

State capitols around the United States have heightened security after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. The FBI has warned there are calls for armed protests at state capitals and in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Waist-high orange plastic barriers were in place at several spots around the Capitol on Thursday morning, keeping pedestrians away from walkways and side doors. Two heavily armed officers were stationed outside, and another was patrolling hallways in the largely vacant Main Capitol.

Most Capitol employees under Wolf's jurisdiction currently work remotely, and the ornate building is closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson said police continue to monitor the potential for violence or unrest. The state police and Capitol Police plan to discuss preparations during an online news conference later Thursday.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time.

There were few surprises from Pennsylvania’s evenly split congressional delegation. All nine Democrats voted to impeach the president on a charge of “incitement of insurrection,” and all nine Republicans voted against Trump’s removal. The partisan split held in New Jersey and Delaware as well.

The final tally was 232-197, with all Democrats and 10 Republicans supporting impeachment.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Charday Richardson doesn’t have the choice to work from home: She’s a medical assistant in a dermatology practice that sees over 40 patients a day.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County officials are urging local COVID-19 vaccine providers to inoculate frontline health care workers over those further down the state's prioritization list. County health department director Dr. Debra Bogen said providers should contact the county if they can’t find groups of phase 1A workers.