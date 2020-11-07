Biden And Harris Supporters Celebrate In D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza

  • People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
    Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of now president-elect Joe Biden are flocking to the streets in Washington D.C. to celebrate the news of Biden surpassing 270 electoral votes Saturday, according to the Associated Press and other networks. There is a large crowd gathering in Lafayette Square and Black Lives Matter plaza, areas right next to the White House.

These spots, now the sight of their jubilance, were the same site of mass protests over the summer following the killings of several Black Americans by police officers. Some chanted "Bye, bye, Trump":

On June 1, a number of protesters were tear gassed by U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops in the area, clearing the area for President Trump to take pictures in front of St. John's Episcopal Church holding a bible. The church is located on the corner of Lafayette Square and the start of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

As WAMU's Dominique Maria Bonessi reports, emotions are high with people cheering and holding up signs.

Supporters are also gathering in other cities including Philadelphia and New York.

WAMU's Dominique Maria Bonessi contributed to this report. Follow her reporting today here.

