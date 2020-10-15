City Officials Pledge To Invest Directly In Historically Black Neighborhoods

By 17 minutes ago
  • City, county and state officials gathered in Larimer for the announcement of Avenues of Hope.
    City, county and state officials gathered in Larimer for the announcement of Avenues of Hope.
    Ariel Worthy / WESA

The city of Pittsburgh announced plans to invest new funds in its Black communities through an initiative called “Avenues of Hope.” The plan is to directly invest in small businesses and residents of seven historically Black neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

Homewood, Larimer, Centre, Perrysville, Chartiers, and Warrington avenues will be prioritized, as will Irvine Street in Hazelwood. Councilor Ricky Burgess represents the Larimer neighborhood, where the announcement was made. He said this initiative is a step that proves “Black Pittsburgh Matters.”

"Avenues of Hope will build black wealth, increase affordable housing and begin to reduce the lack of opportunity, which is the root cause of Black violence and hopelessness," he said.

Mayor Bill Peduto said he has heard from leaders that investment should be more direct.

"There’s been this resounding call: the investment needs to come directly into the community, that there doesn’t need to be a third parties or developers," he said. "But the investment needs to occur directly into the neighborhoods."

Avenues of Hope will partner with the Urban Redevelopment Authority to ensure more “high quality” affordable housing will be built in the neighborhoods.

The city has not yet determined the size of the investment in the initiative.

Tags: 
Local Stories

Related Content

Coronavirus Cases Increasing, But Not Spiking In Allegheny County

By 9 hours ago
KEITH SRAKOCIC / AP

Though cases of the coronavirus are increasing in Allegheny County, it’s far less severe here compared to what’s occurring at the state and national level.

Printing Error Sends Nearly 29,000 Ballots To Wrong Voters In Allegheny County

By 13 hours ago
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

The Allegheny County Elections Division announced Wednesday that the company in charge of printing and mailing ballots sent the wrong ballots to 28,879 voters, citing an error by the vendor in charge of printing and mailing the ballots. 