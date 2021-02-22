City To Pilot Greenway Stewardship Program In Hazelwood

By 57 minutes ago
  • Heather Mull / Hazelwood Initiative

Hazelwood is home to a transformed riverfront brownfield where robotics initiatives and the a monumental solar array embody the neighborhood’s future development opportunities. The neighborhood is also home to a 183-acre greenway site with deteriorating roadways and overgrown brush.

“There are steps that are going to nowhere that used to go up to where people lived. Artifacts from old buildings and sidewalks or foundations,” where homes used to be throughout the Greenway, said Tiffany Taulton, director of community initiatives at the Hazelwood Initiative.

After the collapse of the steel industry, the neighborhood lost a significant amount of its population, said Taulton, and some areas fell into disrepair.

The Hazelwood Greenway is cared for by volunteer stewards. Without a neighborhood park, the greenway gives residents access to nature trails.

Pittsburgh’s 13 greenways are corridors of land the city designated as protected, but can’t afford to maintain. Many are cared for by volunteers from nearby neighborhoods. Hazelwood Greenway is one of the largest greenways.

A grant announced Monday could help revitalize the area. The Trust for Public Land has invested $50,000 to start up the city’s new Greenway Stewardship Program. The program will be piloted in the Hazelwood Greenway.

The city will work alongside community groups like the Hazelwood Initiative and its Hazelwood Greenway Stewardship Group to widen trails, improve accessibility, and stabilize parts of the hilly terrain.

“We’re hoping to leverage some of the city’s resources,” said Rebecca Kiernan, the city’s principal resilience planner. “Grant writing capabilities, some planning, some help with our forestry division, maybe some [Department of Public Works] pickups.”

The Hazelwood Greenway has one of the most active stewardship groups. That was one reason why city officials selected it to pilot the Greenway Stewardship program.

“We can take the things that we have to share so that those greenway stewardship groups can flourish and do the work in the greenways to improve their ecology,” Kiernan said.  

Unusable city steps in the Hazelwood Greenway.
Credit Margaret J. Krauss / 90.5 WESA

Greenways can be an unnoticed asset to communities, according to Owen Franklin, Pennsylvania state director for the Trust for Public Land. “Sometimes it just takes the intentional work of a host of partners to get people connected to public space and feel ownership of it.”

Franklin said school yards, greenways, trails and parks can all be important to a community especially as people look for more opportunities to get outside.

“There are a host of spaces that the public can use for exercise, for gathering and for climate resiliency that are not [parks],” he said. “These are public spaces that could be doing more.”

The grant comes from the Trust for Public Land’s “10 Minute Walk to a Park” campaign which encourages cities to ensure all residents are near a green space. The Peduto administration committed to such an effort in 2018.

“We look to use this funding to catalyze partnerships that go deeper,” to replicate the same work in other parts of Pittsburgh, he said.

The city will join the Hazelwood Initiative’s monthly environmental development meeting Monday evening to gather public input about priorities for the investment. Additional meetings will be planned in the coming weeks.

Planning for Hazelwood imporvements will continue through the spring, according to Kiernan. Projects may begin in the greenway as early as May. Kiernan said the city will plan two community volunteer days for residents interested in helping with the project.  

Tags: 
Local Stories
Hazelwood
Hazelwood Initiative
Hazelwood Greenway
Greenway
Trust for Public Land

Related Content

State Encourages Providers Not To Schedule Appointments Until They've Gotten Shipments

By 5 hours ago
Sarah Boden / 90.5 WESA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has order providers to administer 80% of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they receive within seven days. The directive comes after criticism of Pennsylvania’s slow vaccination rate.

Wolf Promotes Natural Gas Tax To Boost Pandemic Economy

By Laura Benshoff | WHYY 5 hours ago
Office of Gov. Tom Wolf

As a part of his $37.8 billion proposed budget, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing a plan to prop up the pandemic economy by taxing natural gas drilling.

Gas Industry Hasn't Delivered On Its Economic Promise To Communities, Report Says

By Jon Hurdle | StateImpact Pennsylvania 5 hours ago
Lindsay Lazarski / WHYY

Natural gas extraction has had little economic benefit in eight Pennsylvania counties where production has been most active over the last decade, according to a new report that was immediately dismissed by industry spokespeople.

Some Hazelwood Residents Worry A Major Development Won’t Address Critical Needs

By Feb 19, 2021
Rothschild Doyno Collaborative

At a public meeting Thursday night, nonprofit developer The Community Builders presented its plan to redevelop 30 parcels of land in Hazelwood’s commercial district.