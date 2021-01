90.5 WESA's The Confluence for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

On today's program: Leah Lizarondo from the 412 Food Rescue will discuss women in leadership and pandemic recovery on on a virtual lounge panel from Davos 2021; Gambling revenue dropped overall due to the pandemic, but revenues from internet gambling have done relatively well; and the leaders of Achieva and Autism Connection discuss their new partnership.