Related Program: 
The Confluence

Colleges Plan Return To Campus With New Health And Safety Guidelines

By , & 26 minutes ago
  • Carnegie Mellon University and other local colleges and universities have created their own plans to bring students back to campus for the fall semester.
    Carnegie Mellon University and other local colleges and universities have created their own plans to bring students back to campus for the fall semester.
    Gene J. Puskar / AP

 

On today's program: Local colleges and universities plan to welcome students back to campus amid the pandemic; a Pittsburgh-based research firm says one third of parents surveyed are uncomfortable sending their children back into classrooms; and experiences with racism take a toll on the mental health of people of color.

“Not a lot of consistency” in colleges’ return to campus plans
(00:00 — 4:42)

Fall classes will start in the coming weeks for many colleges and universities, despite concerns about COVID-19, students are moving back to campus.

Sarah Schneider, who covers education for 90.5 WESA, reports local institutions are trying to make the best decisions for their communities based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

While all of the colleges and universities in the city of Pittsburgh will offer some kind of hybrid option for classes with in-person or virtual learning, the schools have been left to decide the best course of action.

“There’s not a lot of consistency in the state and university by university, they’re all doing this a little bit differently,” says Schneider. 

Support for reopening schools falls along income lines, says CivicScience
(4:49 — 9:40)

More than one third of parents across the country say they’re not comfortable sending their kids back to school this fall, according to new data from Pittsburgh-based research firm CivicScience

Casey Taylor analyzes consumer trends for Civic Science. He says income is a dividing line among people surveyed, with households making less than $50,000 a year being “much more likely than higher earners to be NOT comfortable” sending their kids back to school.

“Ignorance is bliss in some capacity,” he tells The Confluence. While affluent people have not completely escaped the effects of the pandemic, Taylor says “Disproportionately, this is impacting lower-income consumers, and that’s going to fuel that divide.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools postponed in-person return to schools till at least the end of August. 

Racial trauma’s impact on mental health
(9:46 — 17:48)

COVID-19 disproportionately impacts people of color in the United States, with Black Americans experiencing mortality rates about 2.3 times as high as the rates for white Americans and Asian Americans.

This is just one example of the trauma Black Americans experience. They are also often reminded of racial inequities and face trauma from racism.

These experiences can take a toll on a person’s mental health, says Neal Holmes, a therapist working with patients who have experienced racial trauma. He says speaking with a professional can be beneficial even if people may be hesitant to seek help.

“One might not think ‘I need to engage in therapy. I’m making it every day.’ But I really try to stress that I want my clients to be empowered to live the life that they would like to live, and to live it abundantly. And it’s really important that people know they can do that.”

 

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in weekdays at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Tags: 
The Confluence
Local Stories
Coronavirus
higher education
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education
Pittsburgh Public Schools
CivicScience
Mental Health

Related Content

OSHA Complaints About COVID-19 Concerns Could Impact Thousands In Pittsburgh Area

By , & Jul 30, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

 


On today's program: Pittsburgh-area employees filed 100 complaints related to COVID-19 concerns with OSHA in the early months of the pandemic; professional sports teams with racist names and logos consider rebranding; and RealTime Interventions, a local live-arts production company, takes its events online.

Casa San José Fomenta La Participación En El Censo A Pesar De Los Intentos Por Reprimir El Conteo

By , & Jul 29, 2020
MICHELLE R. SMITH / AP

KEVIN GAVIN: El presidente Trump firmó un memorando el martes que prohibía que los inmigrantes indocumentados fueran incluidos en el censo respecto al trazado de líneas para los distritos del Congreso. Esto ocurre después de que en 2019 la Corte Suprema rechazara su intento de preguntarles a los encuestados del censo si eran ciudadanos. Mónica Ruiz es la directora ejecutiva de Casa San José, un centro de recursos comunitarios que defiende y ayuda a los latinos a integrarse en el área de Pittsburgh.

In Another Voting Lawsuit, League Of Women Voters Sues Pennsylvania Over Mail-In Ballot Procedures

By Aug 7, 2020
Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

With less than three months before the election, Pennsylvania elections officials were hit with another voting lawsuit Friday. This one alleges that thousands of votes could be discarded if mail-in ballot procedures aren’t changed.

Children's Museum Of Pittsburgh Employees Allege Racism, Mistreatment Of Workers

By Aug 7, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

About 100 current or former employees of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh have signed an open letter charging the 37-year-old institution with racism and poor treatment of workers.