Coming 2 America, Sounds Of Zamunda: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.
Over the years, African musicians have elevated expectations at the Tiny Desk. The distinctive vibrations left by artists like Burna Boy, KOKOKO! and the Soweto Gospel Choir have lead to some of the most unforgettable moments in our rich history. This (home) concert feels like the culmination of all of those moments.
To celebrate the new compilation Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America, six artists representing four countries in Africa perform a megamix of selections from the project. Each performance from the pan-African project bridges the distance between the countries and cultures, and gets more exhilarating by the minute.
South Africa's Nasty C — who's arguably the biggest rapper on the continent — opens the set and trades verses with Tiny Desk alumni Ari Lennox on "Black and White." He then sends us over to Cameroon for some Afrobeats flavor, courtesy of Locko and his stripped-down version of "Magnet." We then circle back around to South Africa to hear from R&B newcomer Ricky Tyler. From there, we head north to Nigeria to do the "Jiggy Bop" with Alpha P before we take one last trip to South Africa for award-winning dance DJ and producer Prince Kaybee's "Fetch Your Life," featuring Msaki. Finally, Togo duo Toofan dares us not to dance to "Yé Mama."
In addition to the sweeping range of the showings, the look of each set is stunning: vibrant, opulent colors; meticulous Tiny Desk shelf recreations; gorgeous African artifacts; and a few nuggets dedicated to King Akeem of Coming 2 America. This cultural clash is the biggest amplification of African voices we've ever had the pleasure of presenting.
SET LIST
- Nasty C (feat. Ari Lennox): "Black and White"
- Locko: "Magnet"
- Ricky Tyler: "Everything"
- Alpha P: "Jiggy Bop"
- Prince Kaybee (feat. Msaki): "Fetch Your Life"
- Toofan: "Ye Mama"
MUSICIANS
"Black and White"
- Nasty C: vocals
- Ari Lennox: vocals
- Fundile "FD" Dlamini: drums
- Christer Kobedi: keys
- Vaughan Fourie: keys
"Magnet"
- Locko: vocals
- Joel Parfait Ondigui: bass
- Benjamin Mouangue Bossamo: guitar
- Brice Essomba: keys
- Marc Nzana: drums
- Martien Oyono: violin
"Everything"
- Ricky Tyler: vocals
- Zādok: keys
- Tino "Beatboy" Damba: drums
- Tendai "Shoxx" Shoko: bass
- Innocent Mzizi: guitar
"Jiggy Bop"
- Alpha P: vocals
- David Osang: vocals
- Agu Chinyere Gift: vocals
- Tosin "SDK" Tade: vocals
- Femi Jacobs: vocals
- Olabiyi Julius: keys
- Ayodele Agbabiaka Oluwasegun: bass
- Best Amakhian: guitar
- Ebenezer Olayinka: drums
"Fetch Your Life"
- Msaki: vocals
- Prince Kaybee: DJ
- Zādok: guitar
- Katleho Motlatla: bass
- Fundile "FD" Dlamini: keys
"Ye Mama"
- Barabas: vocals
- Masta Just: vocals
- Paul Akakpo: keys
- Therence Egue: drums
- Martin Lawson: bass
- Lionel Adjovi: guitar
- Sylvie Akpedjo: vocals
- Lamabara Paul: vocals
CREDITS
Nasty C and Ari, Ricky Tyler and Prince Kaybee
- Video: Molotovcocktail.tv, Nic Roux, Daniel Tshimowa, Tumelo Mofokeng, Brain Bvumbe, Kyana White, Tyshawn 'Creedlife' Smith, Tony Nava, Jonathan Lora, Emmanuel Nkolo, Tommy4K, Josh Binyard
- Audio: Ebenezer Maxwell, Itumeleng Maponyane, Robin Kohl (Jazzworx), Cliff Machingaifa, Caleb James
Locko
- Video: Director Chuzih
- Audio: One Style One Nation Films
Alpha P
- Video: Adetola Films, Mario Vera-Cruz, Clout, Femi Aribisala, Pheabian Miller
- Audio: Laughter Oyemada
Toofan
- Video: Director Barabas
- Audio: Masta Just
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bobby Carter
- Video Producer: Maia Stern
- Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
- Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Morgan Noelle Smith
- Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
- Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann