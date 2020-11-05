Conor Lamb Declares Victory In Uncalled Congressional Race

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Conor Lamb speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Community College of Beaver County, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Monaca, Pa.
    Rep. Conor Lamb speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Community College of Beaver County, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Monaca, Pa.
    Andrew Harnik / AP

Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb has declared victory in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District in the Pittsburgh area.

The Associated Press has not yet called that race.

Lamb was facing Republican Sean Parnell. Lamb became a Democratic star in 2018 when he won two races in two districts that had been hostile to Democrats. One was a special election in a district President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points and a general election in a redrawn district against a three-term incumbent.

Three other congressional races have yet to be called, along with the results of three statewide officer contests and a good chunk of the Legislature.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Conor Lamb
Sean Parnell
Election 2020

Related Content

Mail Ballot Trends Suggest Biden On Path To Victory In PA

By katie meyer | whyy 1 hour ago
Emma Lee / WHYY

Joe Biden’s odds of winning the White House increased Wednesday, even without winning Pennsylvania, as the Associated Press called Wisconsin and Michigan for the former vice president.

Election 2020 Live Blog

By Nov 2, 2020

We'll be following the lead-up to Election Day and news as it happens on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots. Check back often for updates. 

Groups Demonstrate Downtown Demanding All Votes Be Counted

By & 13 hours ago
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon for two protests to demand that, “every ballot be counted” in Pennsylvania. Later in the evening three people were arrested after a group split off from one of the protests. The state has been a major focus of the 2020 Election, as ballots are still being counted to determine which presidential candidate will earn the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes.