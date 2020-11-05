Conor Lamb Declares Victory In Uncalled Congressional Race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb has declared victory in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District in the Pittsburgh area.

The Associated Press has not yet called that race.

Lamb was facing Republican Sean Parnell. Lamb became a Democratic star in 2018 when he won two races in two districts that had been hostile to Democrats. One was a special election in a district President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points and a general election in a redrawn district against a three-term incumbent.

Three other congressional races have yet to be called, along with the results of three statewide officer contests and a good chunk of the Legislature.