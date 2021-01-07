Coronavirus Variant Detected In Pennsylvania

By 2 hours ago
  • A woman wearing a face mask crosses Broad Street, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    A woman wearing a face mask crosses Broad Street, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Matt Slocum / AP

A new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Pennsylvania for the first time, state health officials announced Thursday.

Someone in Dauphin County tested positive for the variant “after known international exposure,” the Department of Health said in a news release. The patient had mild symptoms and has since completed isolation at home, health officials said.

The new variant first emerged in Britain, sweeping across that country and prompting a national lockdown, and has since been detected in several states.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus

Related Content

After Disappearing From Top Ranks In State House, Will Allegheny County Lose Clout In Harrisburg?

By Dec 31, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

As the Pennsylvania legislature begins a new session next month, Allegheny County will find itself unrepresented among top leadership in the state House.

PA Lawmakers Condemn Insurrection In D.C., But Some Don't Demand Violence Stop

By 19 hours ago
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Many Pennsylvania elected officials have spoken out against the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. But the strength of their denunciations varied -- and some public figures even appear to have joined the mob in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Mike Doyle Describes Capitol Scene As 'Chaos'

By , , & 4 hours ago
Jose Luis Magana / AP

On today's program: Rep. Mike Doyle describes the scene as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the grounds of the United States Capitol during a Congressional joint session to certify the November election results; Marc Levy of the Associated Press breaks down attempted actions from Republicans in the Pennsylvania State Legislature to overturn certified election results on Tuesday. 

Wolf Pins Violence At The U.S. Capitol On GOP Lawmakers

By & 15 hours ago
Commonwealth Media Services / Governor Tom Wolf Flickr

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pointed to a “deliberate disinformation campaign” by Pennsylvania’s state and federal lawmakers as a partial cause for Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump that temporarily disrupted the certification of the nation’s electoral college votes and resulted in at least one death.