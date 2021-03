Join 90.5 WESA health reporter Sarah Boden and a panel of experts as they discuss the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in western Pennsylvania right here on April 7 at 7 p.m.



Panelists include Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, an infectious disease expert with Allegheny Health Network and Dr. Kevin McCarthy, a COVID-19 variant researcher and professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at Pitt.