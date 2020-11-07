Crowds Fill Pittsburgh Streets After Biden Wins Presidency

By 44 minutes ago
  • View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA
  • Five-year-old Cassia H. dances to drums and cheering along East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday. Hundreds filled the streets after Joe Biden was declared the President-Elect.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Five-year-old Cassia H. dances to drums and cheering along East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday. Hundreds filled the streets after Joe Biden was declared the President-Elect.
    Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA
  • View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

After days of tension as Americans awaited the results of the Presidential election, Pittsburgh streets erupted in cheers shortly after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner. What was originally organized as a “Count the Votes” rally by Pennsylvania United became a victory celebration as hundreds of people marched down East Carson Street on the South Side singing, cheering, chanting and dancing.

Around 1 p.m. groups gathered outside of Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle’s South Side office with banners and floats that read, “Count our Votes” and “You Can’t Stop the Revolution.”

Labor unions like United Steelworkers, SEIU 32BJ and SEIU Healthcare PA joined activist groups like One Pennsylvania, the Alliance for Police Accountability, Pittsburgh I Can’t Breathe and Trans YOUniting. Also present were members of the Women and Girls Foundation, the Pittsburgh Socialist Alternative and the Allegheny County Green Party.

Pennsylvania State House Reps. Summer Lee and Ed Gainey kicked off the hours-long rally by applauding the organizing efforts by those groups to get out the vote.

The rally was originally organized to call for every single vote to be counted before a Presidential winner was declared -- in opposition to President Trump's demand that votes received after election day be disqualified. One Pennsylvania organized a similar rally earlier this week

Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy, executive director of Pennsylvania United, said shining a spotlight on the importance of Allegheny County votes, and Black voters in particular, was still a main message for the day. The eyes of the nation watched Pennsylvania flip blue as more votes for President-Elect Biden came in from Allegheny County, Philadelphia and Erie County.

Pennsylvania was called for Biden by The Associated Press around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Allegheny County elections workers continued counting ballots while Pittsburghers celebrated in the streets.

The march left Congressman Mike Doyle’s office to head down East Carson Street and across the 10th Street Bridge. Dozens of organizers and activists spoke along the route. The march paused at the City-County building downtown where a “Stop the Steal” rally took place with pro-Trump protesters calling on elections workers to stop counting certain ballots a mere 24 hours prior.

Nearly every speaker warned that work remains to be done to achieve policy goals for which the labor and activist groups present advocate. Calls for a $15 minimum wage and universal healthcare were met with cheers and drumming by the crowd.

In a speech downtown, Monica Ruiz, Executive Director of Casa San Jose, said to a raucous crowd, “Today we celebrate, but tomorrow we’ve got work to do.” 

The rally ended around 4:30 p.m. 

Similar celebrations took place in other Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Crowds held signs, danced and cheered in Squirrel Hill and Regent Square Saturday. 

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
Joe Biden
Protest
SEIU 32BJ
one pennsylvania
SEIU Healthcare PA
Pittsburgh UNITED

Related Content

Biden Wins Presidency, According To AP, Edging Trump In Turbulent Race

By & 10 hours ago

Updated at 1:54 p.m. ET

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, narrowly emerging victorious from a contentious White House campaign that stretched days past election night, as vote tallies in several swing states were slowed by an unprecedented surge in mail-in ballots.

'Stop the Steal' Protesters & Counter-Protesters Shout Over A Police Line Downtown

By Nov 6, 2020
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

A “Stop the Steal,” protest claiming some mail-in ballots are fraudulent was met by a few counter protesters and scores of police officers in downtown Pittsburgh Friday. The entire protest lasted about 90 minutes.

Organizations Hold Demonstrations Across The State To Show Support For Complete Vote Count

By Alanna Elder | WITF Nov 6, 2020
Julio Cortez / AP

As Pennsylvania election staff members continue to count votes, demonstrators are gathering across the state to show support for a full count.

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

By 21 hours ago

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET

Mark Meadows, the chief of staff to President Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the latest person in the president's inner circle to catch the virus, which is surging across the country.

Meadows was last seen by reporters on election night, when Trump gave a defiant speech to supporters packed into the East Room of the White House. Meadows walked into the room ahead of Trump's adult children just ahead of his remarks.