Dec. 12-18 Explained: What We Know About The COVID-19 Vaccine In PA

This week explained:

Cheers erupted as UPMC nurse practitioner Charmaine Pykosh became the first person in Allegheny County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Similar scenes played out across the country, just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. General assignment reporter Kiley Koscinski and science and health reporter Sarah Boden have been following the vaccine distribution.

If you’re a parent, one of the things you’re probably most anxious for is the safe return of in-person instruction at school. Keystone Crossroads’ Avi Wolfman-Arent reports on what students, teachers and families can expect from the vaccine rollout.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.