Dec. 12-18 Explained: What We Know About The COVID-19 Vaccine In PA

  • A health care professional receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
This week explained: 

Cheers erupted as UPMC nurse practitioner Charmaine Pykosh became the first person in Allegheny County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

 

  

Similar scenes played out across the country, just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. General assignment reporter Kiley Koscinski and science and health reporter Sarah Boden have been following the vaccine distribution.

 

If you’re a parent, one of the things you’re probably most anxious for is the safe return of in-person instruction at school. Keystone Crossroads’ Avi Wolfman-Arent reports on what students, teachers and families can expect from the vaccine rollout. 

 

