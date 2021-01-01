Dec. 26-Jan. 1 Explained: How We're Keeping Busy And Staying Grounded During The Pandemic Winter

Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Dec. 26, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021.

Pittsburgh Explainer is taking a break from the news this week. Instead, we're bringing you four winter scenes from WESA journalists.

First, take a walk with host Liz Reid and her dog, Roscoe; get your yoga mat and work out with The Confluence producer Laura Tsutsui and her partner (and hear why it's okay to sleep in a little); bake pistachio pinwheel cookies with The Confluence editor Marylee Williams; and hear from government and accountability reporter Ariel Worthy about what it's like to be pregnant for the first time during a pandemic.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.