Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 Explained: How We're Keeping Busy And Staying Grounded During The Pandemic Winter

By & 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Explainer is taking a break from the news this week. Instead, we're bringing you four winter scenes from WESA journalists.

First, take a walk with host Liz Reid and her dog, Roscoe; get your yoga mat and work out with The Confluence producer Laura Tsutsui and her partner (and hear why it's okay to sleep in a little); bake pistachio pinwheel cookies with The Confluence editor Marylee Williams; and hear from government and accountability reporter Ariel Worthy about what it's like to be pregnant for the first time during a pandemic.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Explainer

Related Content

While Holidays Threaten New COVID Surge, Allegheny County Has ‘A Lot To Look Forward To In 2021’

By 22 hours ago
UPMC Livestream

In Allegheny County and elsewhere, the end of 2020 brings worries that COVID-19 cases will rise due to holiday celebrations, but also hope that a new vaccine will finally curb the pandemic.

The Not Yet Functional Pittsburgh Land Bank May Join Forces With The URA

By Dec 31, 2020
Margaret J. Krauss / 90.5 WESA

The Pittsburgh Land Bank, created in 2014, has yet to buy, clear, and sell a single piece of property. At its January meeting the land bank's board is expected to vote on whether to make it an “affiliate entity” of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

After Disappearing from Top Ranks In State House, Will Allegheny County Lose Clout In Harrisburg?

By Dec 31, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

As the Pennsylvania legislature begins a new session next month, Allegheny County will find itself unrepresented among top leadership in the state House.