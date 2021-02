90.5 WESA's The Confluence for Monday, February 22, 2021

On today's program: The U.S. Census Bureau announced it will take until the end of September to send population data to states, which could delay redrawing the state’s legislative districts; how the pandemic and racial justice movement have motivated Steel Smiling to provide more than 1,000 hours of therapy to Black people, and what’s next for the organization; and Pittsburgh resident Yona Harvey previews her latest poetry collection.