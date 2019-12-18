Delta Foundation Board President Accused Of Impersonating A Public Servant

By 54 minutes ago
  • Delta Foundation president Gary Van Horn speaking to City Council on Feb. 8, 2018.
    Delta Foundation president Gary Van Horn speaking to City Council on Feb. 8, 2018.
    Delta Foundation via Facebook

The head of a local LGBT-rights advocacy group faces charges that include forgery and impersonating a public servant.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police, Delta Foundation president Gary Van Horn used emergency lights in his car, and attracted police attention by directing traffic, while wearing an emergency vest, during a building fire last April. In a later incident, the police affidavit asserts, city police received a complaint from a Downtown pedestrian who said they were nearly struck by an undercover police vehicle. Videotape from a surveillance camera showed a car, with flashing emergency lights, that police identified as Van Horn's. 

When officers confronted him, Van Horn allegedly presented them with documents authorizing him to use the lights. Some of the documents appearead to be signed by Allegheny County Sheriff WilliamMullen. But "Mullen related he never gave Van Horn authorization ... and he, Mullen, did not sign the documents that display his signature," the affidvait says. "The signatures are not that of Mullen." 

The sheriff's office declined comment. Van Horn's attorney, Phil DiLucente, did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday afternoon, but told KDKA Radio that Van Horn would turn himself in sometime Wednesday. 

"Whenever you have a client like Mr. Van Horn … anybody that’s a leader like him, you look at their history and you look at all the good that theyv’e done, and it just sounds so far-fetched," DiLucente said.  "He’s now approximately 40 years old and there’s nothing ike this in his history. … Something to me just doesn’t smell right in Dodge.”

Van Horn has led the Delta Foundation, which leads the city's Pride parade, for the past 12 years. But while the group is among the most visible LGBT organizations in the city, it has also been accused of sidelining the concerns of transgender people and people of color, and soaking up resources for celebrations like Pride, at the expense of more critical needs. 

In a social-media statement Wednesday, The Delta Foundation said Van Horn was taking a leave of absence.

"During this time, our priority continues to be to advocate on behalf of our community members and to ensure that they are treated with dignity, respect & inclusion," the group said. 

Tags: 
Local Stories
Delta Foundation
Gary Van Horn

Related Content

Why Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Are Hiring Pharmacists

By Dec 16, 2019
Liz Reid / 90.5 WESA

Markita Wilburn says cannabis got her through pharmacy school.

Scotland Is Turning Pennsylvania Shale Gas Into Plastic. But What Happens To It Next?

By Reid Frazier | The Allegheny Front 5 hours ago
Reid Frazier / The Allegheny Front

It’s a windy day on the Firth of Forth, a wide river estuary in central Scotland, and Jasper Hamlet is jabbing at the sand on Ferrycraigs Beach with a stick. He peels back layers of sand, dried seaweed, and sticks, and finds what he’s looking for: plastic pellets called “nurdles.” 

Smoking Gun: Some Residents Have To Make The Decision Between Marijuana And Their Guns

By 11 hours ago
Ariel Worthy / 90.5 WESA

Nancy Black has a host of health problems, including arthritis, fibromyalgia and asthma, and she used to have to take opioids every 12 hours for her pain. However, in 2018 she decided to stop taking her medication, which included OxyContin, and to use medical marijuana instead. 

House Votes To Amend Constitution To Pick Judges By District

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 1 hour ago
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Majority Republicans in the state House on Wednesday took the first step to amend the Pennsylvanian Constitution so that appeals court judges would be elected by district rather than statewide.

The House voted 102-95 for the proposal that would have lawmakers draw the district lines for Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts.