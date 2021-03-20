Demonstrators Chant 'Burn Your Mask' And 'Impeach Wolf' In Protest Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Dozens of protesters marched from Pittsburgh’s North Side to Point State Park Saturday morning. The “Americans For Freedom” rally called for the end of a statewide mask mandate and other mitigation practices put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Chants included “Burn your mask!” and “Fauci is a fraud!” One sign read “Don’t let your mask become a muzzle.” Another said “Impeach Wolf.”

No one is wearing a mask except journalists and police. pic.twitter.com/Jpl9rJkuTq — Katie Blackley (@kate_blackley) March 20, 2021

But the focus of the protest appeared to be larger than just government-mandated coronavirus restrictions. Marchers carried signs and wore apparel with the slogans “Blue Lives Matter” and “Make America Great Again.”

“We want to come together for God, country, really our real great president,” said speaker Jon Kiger, presumably referencing former President Trump, who lost Pennsylvania and the national election to President Biden in November.

Rev. Michael Trenga spoke about abortion before leading a prayer. “Forgive us as a nation, forgive us as a city,” he said.

In addition to prayer, there was music, including a song about PTSD among veterans. The crowd later joined in a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Singing the National anthem. pic.twitter.com/qVLsyIUeDz — Katie Blackley (@kate_blackley) March 20, 2021

Right-wing talk-show host Wendy Bell and state Representatives Rob Mercuri, Eric Nelson and Eric Davanzo were also slated to speak.

Despite the promise of high-profile speakers, the crowd appeared smaller than expected. Tim McNulty, spokesman for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, said Friday that organizers told the city they expected 300 people to attend. A police radio dispatch estimated the actual turnout to be in the range of 50 to 60 marchers, though others may have arrived at the park later.

Police on motorcycles and bicycles escorted the marchers to the Point, then congregated near the entrance to the tunnel, distanced from the demonstration.

Clarification: This post was updated at 11:48 a.m. on March 20, 2021 to clarify the source of attendance estimates for the march and rally.