Dial 2-1-1: Allegheny County Expands COVID-19 Hotline To Include Vaccine Appointment Help

As Allegheny County residents continue competing online for limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments, those without computers have often been left in the dust. Thursday, the County Health Department launched a telephone hotline to help individuals over 65 book appointments at one of the county’s vaccine clinics.

“Navigating the online registration can be a challenge for some of our county’s seniors, and vaccinating this group is a top priority for the Health Department,” Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a press release announcing the hotline.

Allegheny County residents over age 65 can call 2-1-1 for help booking vaccine appointments at the clinic, which is located inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville. The health department said operators with the hotline will also answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Callers will be asked to provide an email address or mobile phone number where they can receive a reminder to schedule the second dose in the vaccine series. For those without an email address or mobile phone, instructions will be provided on when to contact 2-1-1 to schedule their second dose appointment.

The hotline could help seniors book one of the roughly 750 appointment slots available as of Thursday, which span the next two weeks. County officials expect those appointments to fill up quickly.

When all appointments have been filled, public notice will be provided and phone scheduling will end at that time.

A county spokesperson said the line was overrun with calls shortly after it launched at noon Thursday. There were multiple reports of callers unable to get through. The county said this was expected due to the demand for vaccine across the region.

Previously, the 2-1-1 hotline was established to answer general questions about the coronavirus pandemic. It has been operated by the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The hotline has also offered support for parents and school administrators with questions about kids heading back to school in September. The county said these services are still available through the hotline.

“The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has been a great partner throughout the pandemic, and I am happy they are able to help the Health Department and our seniors register for vaccine appointments,” Bogen said Thursday.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said he welcomes the new resource. AARP Pennsylvania criticized the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout in a recent letter, calling for an improved state hotline to help AARP members book appointments.

Currently, the state’s 1-877-PA-HEALTH hotline directs callers to the health department’s website. Call-takers can instruct callers through booking an appointment, but do not book on behalf of the caller.

(Photo via Karolina Kabat / Flickr)