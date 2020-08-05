Dirty Projectors On Bringing Different Voices To The Forefront

Things are very different in 2020, and maybe David Longstreth had a hunch when he started work on the new project from the Dirty Projectors, a band with a lineup that has consistently rotated around him over the last 20 years. They jettisoned the traditional album format for a series of five EPs. Each one features one of the four band members as lead vocalist, with all of them sharing duties on the fifth.

We caught up with Longstreth and Felicia Douglass, who took on lead vocal duties for Dirty Projectors' most recent EP, Flight Tower. They'll explain the reasoning behind bringing different voices to the forefront, what they've learned from each other. David will do an excellent Werner Herzog impersonation, and we'll also hear some lovely live performances made for World Cafe. Listen in the audio player above.

