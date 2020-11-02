Discussion: What's at stake in the 2020 election: Perspectives from The World's correspondents

US President Donald Trump is seeking reelection on Tuesday against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump’s 2016 victory made him the first US president with no prior political or military experience.

Trump won office in 2016 pledging to stop illegal immigration from Mexico and insisted that Mexico will pay for the border wall he is building between the two countries. While in office, Trump has pursued a right-wing populist approach. He has denounced "globalism" and focused US foreign policy around an "America First" worldview. The Trump administration has helped broker deals between close US ally Israel and three Arab states, abandoned international agreements that Trump portrayed as unfair to the United States, alienated longtime allies, and praised authoritarian foreign leaders.

In addition, his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign towards Iran has put sanctions on everything from oil revenue to minerals and Iran’s central bank, but has not forced a change of behavior by Tehran or brought it back to negotiations on the nuclear deal that Trump quit in 2018. Instead, tensions continue to escalate.

These are some of the foreign policy issues that are top of mind for American voters as the election nears. The World’s correspondents have covered these issues in-depth over the past four years.

Join us for a Facebook Live with The World’s Shirin Jaafari, who covers the Middle East, and Jorge Valencia, Latin America correspondent based in Mexico City, on Monday, Nov. 2.

In this live event, Jaafari and Valencia will speak about the nuances of US policy towards Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil during the Trump administration. They will also address what’s at stake in the 2020 election for the countries in their regions of expertise.

The Facebook Live will be moderated by The World’s senior editor Daisy Contreras.

Send us your questions to myworld@theworld.org.

Reuters contributed to this report.





