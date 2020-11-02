Election 2020 Live Blog

We'll be following the lead-up to Election Day and news as it happens on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots. Check back often for updates. 

You can also check out our Pennsylvania voter registration, mail-in ballot and in-person voting FAQ here.

Monday, November 2

8:01 a.m. - Biden to appear with Lady Gaga Monday

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have one last chance to make their case to voters in critical battleground states. Trump's final day has him sprinting through rallies in four states, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Biden, meanwhile, was devoting most of his time to Pennsylvania. Biden will appear at a "drive-in event in Pittsburgh alongside award-winning musician and actress Lady Gaga," reports the Post-Gazette.

