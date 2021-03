90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Thursday, March 18, 2021

On today's program: The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University are partnering to create a center to combat extremist hate; learning hubs have been a safe space for students in the pandemic, but it’s unclear if they’ll continue once students return to school; and we’ll hear how U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is trying to balance his support for transitioning to green energy with union jobs from the natural gas industry.