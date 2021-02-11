Fauci: Virus Shot Categories To Open Up By April

By 54 minutes ago
  • In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md.
    In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md.
    Patrick Semansky / AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be “open season” for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation’s capacity to deliver doses.

He says, “by the time we get to April,” it will be “open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”

He cautioned it will take “several more months” to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus

Related Content

Studies Show Racial Disparities In COVID-19 Fatality And Potential Vaccine Access

By , , & 2 hours ago
Haven Daley / AP

On today's program: Two researchers from Pittsburgh-based institutions found Black Americans are more likely to live further from a vaccine distribution site, and that racially-segregated neighborhoods have higher rates of COVID-19 fatality; The outgoing Allegheny County Department of Human Services director Marc Cherna talks about the department he inherited, and what he’s leaving behind; and Rob Rossi from The Athletic breaks down the Penguins’ new management hires.

Council Voices Concern About Emergency Declaration, Says School Board Should Have Been Notified

By 17 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Some members of Pittsburgh City Council are expressing disappointment over a bill intended to stoke action on how the city schools have responded to the coronavirus. Last week councilors Ricky Burgess and Daniel Lavelle introduced a “declaration of educational emergency” to urge the reopening of elementary schools, and to address the widening achievement gap between Black and white students.  

First Case Of UK Coronavirus Variant Found In Allegheny County

By 22 hours ago
Jae C. Hong / AP

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny Count and across Pennsylvania. 

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021  

The first case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Allegheny County. Studies suggest the U.K. variant spreads much more easily than other variants of COVID-19.