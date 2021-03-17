FBI Arrests Philly Proud Boys President Photographed At Capitol Insurrection

By Ryan Briggs | WHYY 12 seconds ago
  • In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, pro-Trump insurrectionists storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
    Shafkat Anowar / AP

The leader of a Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group, was arrested by federal agents early Wednesday. The militant activist, Zach Rehl, was arrested at his Port Richmond home.

The FBI field office confirmed details of the arrest, which stems from still unsealed criminal charges. A spokesperson did not provide additional details.

Rehl was brought into custody about two weeks after The Philadelphia Inquirer, which broke news of the arrest, reported that photos had surfaced of him at the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. that ended with the storming of the Capitol.

Rehl, a veteran and the son of two Philadelphia police officers, was visible on various forms of media at the rally sporting a Temple University backpack. A photo posted online appears to show him inside the Capitol building with other rioters.

Investigators have detained over a dozen members of the Proud Boys to date over criminal events at the rally.

The group was founded in 2016 by VICE Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who has since distanced himself from the group. The Proud Boys depict themselves as opponents of leftists, feminists, and Islam, while promoting a traditionalist “Western chauvinist” value system.

