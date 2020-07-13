Find WESA On Your Smart Speaker

There are a number of ways to find 90.5 WESA and NPR on your preferred smart speaker.

Whether you're looking to live stream our station, get a news flash from NPR or listen to one of our podcasts, here's how you can find what you're looking for using your device.

Amazon Alexa

Streaming 90.5 WESA

"Alexa, play 90.5 WESA"

Listening to NPR

"Alexa, play NPR"

Morning Edition

"Alexa, play Morning Edition."

This will play the day's newscast of Morning Edition starting at the beginning, from 90.5 WESA.

Podcasts

"Alexa, play Pittsburgh Explainer podcast."

You can also say "Alexa, play the podcast Pittsburgh Explainer." Can also be used for The Confluence and Still Working. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast and connect your preferred podcasting app to your device.

Google Home

Streaming 90.5 WESA

"OK Google, play 90.5 WESA"

Listening to NPR

"OK Google, play NPR"

Morning Edition

"OK Google, play Morning Edition."

This will play the day's newscast of Morning Edition starting at the beginning, from 90.5 WESA.

Podcasts

"OK Google, play Pittsburgh Explainer podcast."

You can also say "OKGoogle, play the podcast Pittsburgh Explainer." Can also be used for The Confluence and Still Working. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast and connect your preferred podcasting app to your device.

Apple Home Pod

Streaming 90.5 WESA

"Hey Siri, play 90.5 WESA"

Listening to NPR

"Hey Siri, play NPR"

Morning Edition

"Hey Siri, play Morning Edition."

This will play the day's newscast of Morning Edition starting at the beginning, from 90.5 WESA.

Podcasts

"Hey Siri, play Pittsburgh Explainer podcast."

You can also say "Hey Siri, play the podcast Pittsburgh Explainer." Can also be used for The Confluence and Still Working. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast and connect your preferred podcasting app to your device.