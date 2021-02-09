Fire Leaves South Side Chamber Of Commerce In 'Terrible Situation'

By 21 minutes ago
  • A blaze broke out in a building on the 1100 block of East Carson Street on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
    A blaze broke out in a building on the 1100 block of East Carson Street on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
    Jess Scutella / 90.5 WESA

A 160-year-old building on Pittsburgh’s South Side caught fire and partially collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving tenants with an uncertain future. The fire was on the 1100 block of East Carson Street in a building occupied by a barbershop, the South Side Chamber of Commerce, and six apartment units.

Chamber of Commerce board member Lou Kroeck said the blaze couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“This is a terrible situation for us, this has been a terrible year for the chamber,” Kroeck said. 

The chamber supports the community’s businesses, and Kroeck said a lot of the work they do is under the radar. 

The remaining side of the snow-covered building is set to be demolished soon.
Credit Jess Scutella / 90.5 WESA

“Little things, like our executive director Candace [Gonzalez] takes time to organize volunteers to clean up the streets every weekend. That’s something no one ever really notices,” Kroeck said.

Due to the pandemic, Kroeck said the organization doesn’t feel comfortable asking for membership dues from already-struggling South Side bars and restaurants.

Public safety officials say at least nine people sought help from the Red Cross, who were on scene Monday afternoon. Half the building came down around 4:30 p.m., and the other half is scheduled to be demolished.

Traffic on East Carson Street remains closed in front of the building.

The loss of the building, which is historically known as the Second Empire building, was restored in the 1970s. Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation president Arthur Ziegler wrote in a statement that the project was the first such restoration by business partners, Art Silverman and Gerald Lee Pekich. The pair would go on to update several other area structures and inspire the restoration of the South Side.


East Carson Street is on the list of National Register Historic Districts, and was an initial location for preservation in Pittsburgh.

Tags: 
Local Stories
South Side
South Side Chamber of Commerce
Fire
East Carson Street
National Register of Historic Places

Related Content

Advocates Challenge Life Sentences Without The Possibility Of Parole

By Tyler Pratt | WLVR 45 minutes ago
Emma Lee / WHYY

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court case is being called the first of its kind, challenging the fate of inmates serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Pennsylvania's Elderly Left Behind Amid Vaccine Rollout

By 2 hours ago
Lynne Sladky / AP

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny Count and across Pennsylvania. 

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021  

The Pennsylvania Department of Health launched a new website Tuesday to help residents understand when they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The “Your Turn” tool will alert users when they can schedule a vaccination appointment.  

Allegheny County Police Will Get New Leader, Critics Say Community Should've Helped Choose Him

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy of Allegheny County

The Allegheny County Police Department will have a new superintendent next month, but the change comes too soon for critics who say the public should have had a say in choosing the department’s next leader.