Former State Senator Pleads Guilty In Child Porn Possession Charges

By 4 hours ago
  • Office of the District Attorney of Lebanon County via AP

A former high-ranking state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of child pornography possession and one count of criminal use of a communications facility. 

The state attorney general’s office said each charge carries a penalty of 12 to 24 months in prison.

Mike Folmer is still free on bail, and scheduled for sentencing on May 26th.

The Republican had represented Lebanon and parts of Dauphin and York Counties since 2006, and was one of the more powerful members of his chamber.

He resigned shortly after his initial arrest five months ago.

The attorney general’s office said it opened an investigation into Folmer after getting a tip from blogging platform Tumblr.

An account traced to him had uploaded an image showing a sexual act between a female minor and adult male​. The office said police found two other images on Folmer’s cell phone.

The original criminal complaint said he told law enforcement the account belonged to him and said he “had been dealing with some personal problems.”

A spokesman for the attorney general said while there is “no assumption” that Folmer may be able to serve the sentences for any of his four charges concurrently, the possibility “was discussed in court.”

