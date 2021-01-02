Fresh Air Weekend: Nina Totenberg; 'Watchmen' Writer Cord Jefferson

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Nina Totenberg On Amy Coney Barrett, Anita Hill And Saying Goodbye To RBG: NPR's legal correspondent has spent decades covering major shifts in the Supreme Court. "Often, in the beginning, I was the only woman in the newsroom," Totenberg says.

Emmy-Winning 'Watchmen' Writer Explores Generational Trauma And Racism: The HBO show uses sci-fi and superheroes to examine American racism. Cord Jefferson wrote the episode in which the main character goes back in time and to relive the trauma of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Nina Totenberg On Amy Coney Barrett, Anita Hill And Saying Goodbye To RBG

Emmy-Winning 'Watchmen' Writer Explores Generational Trauma And Racism

