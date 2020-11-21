Fresh Air Weekend: President Obama; Revisiting The Chicago 7 Trial

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Democracy Is 'Strained' But Not 'Broken,' Former President Obama Tells 'Fresh Air': In his first interview with Terry Gross, Obama talks about what he misses most about being president and reflects on the turmoil of the Trump White House. Obama's new memoir is A Promised Land.

'Small Axe': A Searing Portrait Of Racism And A Community's Will To Survive: Steve McQueen's powerful anthology consists of five films, each telling a different story about the experiences of Black men and women in London's West Indian community.

Author Says The Chicago 7 Trial Reflected 'All The Conflicts In America': The Chicago 7 were activists who were charged with conspiring to start a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Jon Wiener's 2006 book, recently reprinted, is Conspiracy in the Streets.

