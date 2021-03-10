Giant Eagle To Administer Vaccine To PPS Employees At Heinz Field

By 36 minutes ago
  • Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

As many as 3,000 employees of Pittsburgh Public Schools will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Giant Eagle is administering the shots at Heinz Field on Thursday and Friday. The district is working directly with school leaders to schedule appointments. Though Pennsylvania has earmarked its entire allotment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for educators, initial shipments will cover less than half of the estimated 200,000 doses required.

Giant Eagle says its efforts will complement the J&J initiative to get educators vaccinated.

More unemployment workers

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says it will "increase staffing at the Unemployment Compensation Service Center by 500 to 1,000 workers. These new staff members will be dedicated to answering phone calls, increasing customer service access to Pennsylvania workers with questions about their unemployment benefits."

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County: 

  • 209 new cases
  • No new deaths reported

Pennsylvania:

  • 2,594 new cases
  • 43 new deaths
  • 1,530 patients hospitalized
  • 313 patients in ICU
  • 3,128,637 vaccine doses administered
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

One Year Later, Streaming Talk Show Still Seeks To Help Pittsburgh Through The Pandemic

By 7 hours ago
Courtesy of "Alone / Together / Pittsburgh"

Sometimes, it feels like pandemic-watching is all there’s been to do over the past year. In that sense, “Alone / Together / Pittsburgh” is the live-streaming talk-show doppelganger of every Pittsburgher who’s lived through it.

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Sick Leave Mandate Despite Concerns It Could Invite Lawsuit

By 19 hours ago
Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

A bill that would require employers across Allegheny County to give workers five paid sick days a year easily won the approval of county council Tuesday. But its prospects remain uncertain amid concern that procedural problems could doom it should its legality be challenged.

City Council's Eviction Ban Under Litigation Days After It Passed

By , , & 5 hours ago
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: Pittsburgh Councilor Deborah Gross explains why the city enacted its own eviction ban, despite various rent moratoria in place, and why the ban is within the council’s purview; the city may see a baby boom this year, despite the pandemic-related recession and a predicted baby-bust nationwide; and the livestream talk show “Alone / Together / Pittsburgh” marks a year of in production.