Giant Eagle To Administer Vaccine To PPS Employees At Heinz Field

As many as 3,000 employees of Pittsburgh Public Schools will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Giant Eagle is administering the shots at Heinz Field on Thursday and Friday. The district is working directly with school leaders to schedule appointments. Though Pennsylvania has earmarked its entire allotment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for educators, initial shipments will cover less than half of the estimated 200,000 doses required.

Giant Eagle says its efforts will complement the J&J initiative to get educators vaccinated.

More unemployment workers

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says it will "increase staffing at the Unemployment Compensation Service Center by 500 to 1,000 workers. These new staff members will be dedicated to answering phone calls, increasing customer service access to Pennsylvania workers with questions about their unemployment benefits."

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

209 new cases

No new deaths reported

Pennsylvania: