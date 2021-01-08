GOP Blocks Bulk Of Rules Changes Advanced By Democrats In PA Legislature

By 47 minutes ago
  • The Pennsylvania legislature began its 2021-22 session Tuesday, Jan. 5.
    The Pennsylvania legislature began its 2021-22 session Tuesday, Jan. 5.
    Amy Sisk / 90.5 WESA

Both chambers of the Pennsylvania General Assembly on Tuesday side-stepped proposed rules changes that would have diminished the power of majority-party leaders to control the legislative agenda.


House and Senate Democrats had hoped to advance a series of changes, with the goal of ensuring more bills in the GOP-controlled legislature would get a vote. Under the current framework, leaders in the majority party and their chosen committee chairs schedule most votes, and many bills never receive a vote at all. Some lawmakers also complain that leadership can vastly reshape legislation by muscling through last-minute amendments.

Democrats in the House had drafted about a dozen rules changes before the General Assembly began its new session Tuesday. Their ideas included guaranteed votes for bills that reach a sufficient level of bipartisan co-sponsorship, more notice for committee votes, and greater minority party representation on committees.

Such reforms, House Democrats said in a Monday statement, promised to “reduce the impact of partisan politics, make sure ideas with broad public support get a fair hearing, and restore the people’s faith in government after the damage done by extremists in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg.”

But when Republicans agreed to allow House members to participate remotely in committee and floor debates – a key concession amid the coronavirus pandemic – Democrats set aside their rules ideas, PennLive reported Tuesday. And a set of operating rules introduced by House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a central Pennsylvania Republican, passed in a 142-54 vote. Thirty-two Democrats supported the resolution, and one Republican, Bob Brooks of Murrysville, voted against it.

In statement Tuesday, House GOP spokesperson said the rules adopted Tuesday would “streamline our processes, modernize House practices, and reflect the realities of legislating during a global pandemic.” Previously, he defended other House rules as encouraging a “deliberative” legislative process.

In the Senate, meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, a Hempfield Township Republican, stopped Democratic efforts Tuesday to change the rules she proposed, and her resolution passed in a mostly partly-line 31-18 vote.

Like House Democrats, Sens. Lindsey Williams, of West View, and Katie Muth, of southeastern Pennsylvania, had drafted a host of new rules. Among them was a measure to require votes on bills with a minimum amount of bipartisan support, and another that would allow a bill's prime sponsors to call for committee hearings and votes on their legislation.

Rather than take up those ideas Tuesday, Republicans referred them to committee.

While Williams and Muth doubted they would gain much traction in that Republican-controlled forum, they pledged in a Tuesday statement to pursue stand-alone legislation to enact new rules. Williams later said, "This is not over."

Tags: 
Local Stories
Politics
Pennsylvania Legislature
Pro-Trump Extremism

Related Content

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Watch Live: Congress Tallies Electoral College Votes

By Jan 6, 2021
Liam James Doyle / NPR

Members of Congress are formally counting the Electoral College votes. A group of Republicans are planning to object to the results, citing false claims of widespread voter fraud. President Trump continues to baselessly claim that he won the election rather than Joe Biden, who is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20. Watch the proceedings live.

Pittsburgh And PWSA Hammering Out Stormwater Management Plan

By Jan 6, 2021
Jake Savitz / 90.5 WESA

Nearly 20 years after Pittsburgh was told it needed to do something about combined sewer overflows, the city and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority are still working on it. However, officials are getting closer. 

Thousands More Pennsylvanians Continue To Seek Safety Net Programs

By Jan 6, 2021
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Enrollment in public assistance programs in Pennsylvania continues to climb due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, though state human service officials say federal unemployment aid and other programs have kept even more people from falling into poverty.