Gov. Wolf: 'Light At The End Of The Tunnel' In Virus Fight

By 37 minutes ago
  • Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, center, speaks with Darlene Morris, 83, as she goes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021.
    Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, center, speaks with Darlene Morris, 83, as she goes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021.
    Matt Rourke / AP

One year after the discovery of the first coronavirus case in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that it has been a tough and trying year, but there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel with the growing availability of vaccines.

Wolf, speaking at a news conference outside a Rite Aid pharmacy in Steelton where people with appointments were waiting to be vaccinated, announced on March 6, 2020, that Pennsylvania had confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus.

Since then, Pennsylvania has seen several spikes in cases, counted more than 113,000 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and attributed more than 24,200 deaths to it. More than 868,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health.

“This has been a tough year,” Wolf said. “I’m not sure there isn’t anybody in Pennsylvania who isn’t frustrated, sad, maybe even grieving for a loved one who has been lost. ... There’s a lot of sadness. But at this point though we have something we didn't have a year ago and that is hope. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

He also said that he has never been prouder of the state's residents, saying "it’s been an amazing year in terms of showing ourselves what we are made of.”

LATEST NUMBERS
Allegheny County:

  • 288 new cases
  • 9 new deaths

Pennsylvania:

  • 2,757 new cases
  • 43 new deaths
  • 1,628 patients hospitalized
  • 350 patients in ICU
  • 2,777,440 vaccine doses administered
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

Vaccination Clinics For PA Teachers Could Open As Soon As Next Week. Here Are The Details

By Colin Deppen | Spotlight PA 9 hours ago
Jessica Griffin / Philadelphia Inquirer

Vaccination sites for teachers and school support staff will begin operating as soon as next week, Pennsylvania officials said Thursday, while thousands of additional doses will be earmarked for child-care workers through private pharmacy partnerships.

Feb. 27-March 5 Explained: Vaccinating Educators, Port Authority's Future & Fossil Fuels In PA

By & 9 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On this week’s Explainer:

Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that K-12 teachers, child care workers and other school staff will be prioritized for vaccination. The state plans to set aside doses of the newly approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this purpose.

Toomey Rails Against $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief Package

By 54 minutes ago
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said there’s “no justification” for the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package House Democrats passed last week, and that instead of distributing more federal money, the economy should reopen immediately.