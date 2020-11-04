Groups Demonstrate Downtown, Urging That All Pennsylvania Votes Be Counted

Demonstrators gathered Downtown Wednesday evening to demand that “every ballot be counted” in Pennsylvania. The state has been a main focus of the 2020 Election, as ballots are still being counted to determine which presidential candidate will earn the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes.

Around 4 p.m., faith, labor and environmental advocacy groups assembled near the City-County Building. At 5:30 p.m., another rally began, led by Pittsburgh Socialist Alternative and a handful of other leftist groups who chanted "Trump lies, Trump cheats, build a movement, hit the streets!"

We’re moving down Sixth Ave towards Wood Street. Police continue blocking off roadways to vehicles as protesters march. Bike marshals block a Port Authority bus as demonstrators pass. @905wesa pic.twitter.com/qSPMqrOW3j — Kiley Koscinski (@kileykoscinski) November 4, 2020

The crowd later began marching through downtown, condemning President Donald Trump for filing a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, asking elections officials to stop counting ballots. Participants later returned to the City-County Building.