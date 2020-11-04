Groups Demonstrate Downtown, Urging That All Pennsylvania Votes Be Counted

By & 1 hour ago
  • Demonstrators gather downtown to ask that every Pennsylvania vote be counted in the 2020 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
    Demonstrators gather downtown to ask that every Pennsylvania vote be counted in the 2020 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
    Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Demonstrators gathered Downtown Wednesday evening to demand that “every ballot be counted” in Pennsylvania. The state has been a main focus of the 2020 Election, as ballots are still being counted to determine which presidential candidate will earn the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes.

Around 4 p.m., faith, labor and environmental advocacy groups assembled near the City-County Building. At 5:30 p.m., another rally began, led by Pittsburgh Socialist Alternative and a handful of other leftist groups who chanted "Trump lies, Trump cheats, build a movement, hit the streets!"

The crowd later began marching through downtown, condemning President Donald Trump for filing a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, asking elections officials to stop counting ballots. Participants later returned to the City-County Building.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020

Related Content

Election 2020 Live Blog

By Nov 2, 2020

We'll be following the lead-up to Election Day and news as it happens on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots. Check back often for updates. 

Ex-Governors Urge Pennsylvanians To Remember Voters - Not Candidates - Decide Elections

By Emily Previti | WITF 4 hours ago
Emily Previti / WITF

With at least a million votes left to be counted in Pennsylvania, two former governors and a longtime county elections director convened a press briefing Wednesday morning after President Trump’s misleading remarks about winning the state and the start of an anticipated deluge of legal actions challenging the commonwealth’s vote count. 

The Months-Long Political Saga That Guaranteed A Long Vote Count In Pennsylvania

By Cynthia Fernandez | Spotlight PA 5 hours ago
Robert Frank / Spotlight PA

It didn’t have to be this way in Pennsylvania.