Hamlet Says It’s ‘Unrealistic’ To Postpone Opening Schools Until All Teachers Vaccinated

By 55 minutes ago
  • Matt Rourke / AP File Photo

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says it's 'unrealistic' to continue postponing the reopening of schools until every teacher at Pittsburgh Public Schools is vaccinated.

Monday night, the district released its plan to group students into four categories based on educational need before bringing them back. Sarah Schneider reports the group most in need will return to school buildings on April 6, with the second group heading back on April 26. The timing for the return of other students will be based on social-distancing guidelines and the number of families who decide to remain in remote instruction.

The PPS board is scheduled to meet in legislative session Wednesday afternoon.

President Biden and Vice President Harris acknowledged a grim milestone Monday: the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans from COVID-19.

Biden and Harris, along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, emerged from the White House at sundown. They stood at the foot of the South Portico, covered in 500 candles honoring the dead, and listened to a Marine Corps band play "Amazing Grace" as they held a moment of silence, reports NPR's Scott Detrow.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County: 

  • 274 new cases
  • 1 new death

Pennsylvania:

  • 2,830 new cases
  • 97 new deaths
  • 1,963 patients hospitalized
  • 418 patients in ICU
  • 2,034,123 vaccine doses administered
