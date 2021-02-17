Health Care Union Calls For PA To Increase Minimum Staffing For Nursing Homes

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

More than 12,000 people in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes have died from COVID-19.

As state Democratic lawmakers search for ways to improve care in the facilities, the commonwealth’s largest health care union says it’s time to increase the minimum staffing ratio required by law.

Licensed Practical Nurse Artenise Malachi worked at the Charles Morris nursing home in Pittsburgh’s historically Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood. She says it was heartbreaking to see people who survived Nazi concentration camps spend months isolated from family, while staff tried their best to spend time with them.

“A lot of these people survived the holocaust. And to have to survive COVID, a pandemic,” she said.

The nursing home closed in January, financially destroyed by the pandemic.

The residents were moved from the top-ranked nursing home to other facilities, and Malachi says, 50 of them have died in the weeks since.

She was one of several people to speak to the House Democrats as they mull ways to improve conditions for residents and workers, and potentially provide funding for cash-strapped facilities.

The union is calling on lawmakers to increase the minimum staffing ratio from two point seven hours per day per resident to four point one hours -- a move experts say will improve care.

The University of Pittsburgh is reporting 11 more students and more faculty and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at main campus since the school's last update on Feb. 12. A dozen students are in isolation. Pitt is also reporting four new cases at its regional campuses in Bradford and Johnstown.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

215 new cases

26 new deaths, two of which occurred in January

Pennsylvania: