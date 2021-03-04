Health Leaders Advise Residents To Take Whatever COVID-19 Vaccine Is Available

By 2 hours ago
  • A Giant Eagle pharmacist raises her hand to indicate she's available to give the COVID-19 vaccine to another patient.
    A Giant Eagle pharmacist raises her hand to indicate she's available to give the COVID-19 vaccine to another patient.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A letter released Thursday by medical leaders from the region’s 12 health care systems says vaccination is the quickest path to return to normal.

Rather than wonder about the differences between the vaccines, the letter advises that all three vaccines protect against severe illness and death. Some people may be reluctant to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as trial data showed a lower efficacy when compared to data from the Moderna and Pfizer trials.

WESA's health reporter Sarah Boden said it’s hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison of the three vaccines since the Johnson & Johnson trials occurred during a later stage of the pandemic when the virus had mutated into different, more concerning variants.

But importantly, once enough time had passed for maximum immunity to take effect, there were no hospitalizations or deaths among trial participants who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The same is true of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines.

State to open 30 vaccine clinics

As part of a special state initiative, Pennsylvania plans to operate nearly 30 COVID-19 vaccinate clinics to inoculate school teachers and support staff.

WHYY’s Aaron Moselle reports the clinics are expected to open the second half of next week.

They’ll be open daily and vaccinate between five hundred and a thousand employees each day

“All appointments will be scheduled using an online scheduling tool, which will make it easier to regulate the flow of individuals through the clinic to provide for maximum efficiency,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director Randy Padfield.

All participants will receive the newly-approved one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

“The vast majority of the clinics will be able to provide up to 500 vaccinations a day, with some clinics and IUs with larger numbers of educators and support staff being able to support up to 1,000 doses a day,” Padfield said.  

The clinics are part of a plan to get all teachers and support staff vaccinated by mid-April so kids can return to the classroom.

LATEST NUMBERS:

Allegheny County:

  • 276 new cases
  • 2 new deaths

Pennsylvania

  • 3,028 new cases
  • 50 new deaths
  • 1,648 hospitalizations
  • 356 patients in the ICU
  • 2,666,598 vaccine doses administered
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

Group Finds Microplastics In Every PA Waterway Tested

By Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front 3 hours ago
Tommy Link

A new survey finds plastic pollution in every Pennsylvania waterway that was tested across the state.

Top PA Senator Appoints Colleague's Wife To Lucrative Gaming Control Board Seat

By Angela Couloumbis | Spotlight PA 4 hours ago
Kent M. Wilhelm / Spotlight PA

The top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate has quietly appointed the spouse of a colleague to a coveted spot on the state’s Gaming Control Board, raising questions anew about whether the regulatory panel has become a lucrative landing ground for the politically connected.

$303 Million To Child Care Industry Will Help, But Full Recovery Is Still Months Away

By , , & 6 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA


On today's program: The executive director of Trying Together explains the state of the region’s child care industry, and how $303 million from the Wolf Administration could help; Environmental Health News found five southwestern Pennsylvania families were exposed to unhealthy levels of chemicals associated with oil and gas production; and how glitches in the distribution of the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance has caused series issues for some in the Commonwealth.