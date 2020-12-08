High Court Rejects GOP Bid To Halt Biden's Pennsylvania Win

By 38 minutes ago
  • J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden's victory and the state's 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania's results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
Supreme Court Of The United States

Related Content

EPA Declines To Strengthen Soot Standard

By Reid Frazier | StateImpact Pennsylvania 58 minutes ago
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it is keeping an important air pollution standard in place, in spite of recommendations from its own scientists that a stronger standard could save lives.

Construction On Target’s Store In Downtown Pittsburgh Could Begin In Mid-January

By 1 hour ago
Image courtesy of Desmone Architects

Target plans to build a 20,034 square foot store on the first floor of the Kaufmann’s building in downtown Pittsburgh. As long as the company receives its building permit and wins approval from the city’s Planning Commission, construction could start in mid-January.

Port Authority Employees See Rapid Increase In COVID Cases, 2 Operators Died

By Dec 7, 2020
Ryan Loew / 90.5 WESA

Two operators for Port Authority of Allegheny County died from COVID-19, the agency reported on Monday. One man was 57 and the other was 34.