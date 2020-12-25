Holiday-Season Edition Of Pittsburgh's Children's Theater Festival Continues

By 1 hour ago
  • "The Wizards of Oakwood Drive" is an interactive virtual-theater experience.
    "The Wizards of Oakwood Drive" is an interactive virtual-theater experience.
    Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

This past spring, the EQT Children’s Theater Festival went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now the pandemic has birthed a first-ever holiday-season edition of the festival.

EQT Children's Theater Festival continues through Jan. 31

It too is online, of course, and in some ways there’s much more of it. The festival, which includes story times, sing-alongs, arts workshops and much more, started around Thanksgiving and continues through January.

Pam Komar, longtime director of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust-sponsored festival, said that far from simply doing their acts online, many participating troupes and artists are offering work custom-designed for the virtual realm.

“The amount of creativity and evolution coming out of the theater for young audiences industry is just really inspiring, and the work has changed and grown over the last couple of months,” she said.

Examples include “The Wizards of Oakwood Drive,” a live interactive show about two rivalrous siblings fighting over who is the better wizard.

“They’re going to have a contest of wizardry, and the kid are going to vote as to who’s the best,” said Tom Salamon, the show’s San Diego-based writer and director.

Kids can also talk with the actors and participate remotely in the magic.

"It’s how can we do something engaging on the internet live  and participatory for times when everybody’s inside and in different places, and if you can’t go to the theater we’ll bring the stage to you," said Salamon.

“Wizards of Oakwood Drive” runs 45 minutes, with 15 performances Sat., Dec. 26, through Mon., Dec. 28.

The festival’s biggest days include Thu., Dec. 31, with more than 30 offerings.

Other shows include: “Itsy,” a play based on “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” by String Theory Theater; “Up and Away,” Trusty Sidekick Theater Company’s immersive production designed for young audiences on the autism spectrum; and the National Players performing Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

Arts and crafts activities include: Making It: Andy Warhol’s Painting Techniques, with The Andy Warhol Museum; Build Your Own Miniature Town; and a drawing session with Mo Willems (“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus”).

Dance includes “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” and the Zebras’ “Born in a Taxi.”

There’s also a virtual exploration of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s “living museum” collection of live animals.

Numerous storytimes include a read-along of “The Gruffalo” with Michelle Obama.

In January, the festival adds another interactive virtual-theater show. The Story Pirates' "Sleep Squad" promises to to "turn your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams."

Some events are ticketed or require reservations. Others are prerecorded, and many are free.

A complete schedule is here.

Tags: 
Local Stories
EQT Children’s Theater Festival
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

Related Content

EQT Announces Children's Theater Festival Line-Up

By Erika Beras Apr 13, 2015

The Cultural Trust announced their line-up for the EQT Children’s Theater Festival.

Pamela Komar, manager of Children’s Theater Programming at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said they select the participating theatrical groups critically.

“We look at the ages of children in Pittsburgh, we look at their current interests and we try to balance and bring in art forms that will be of interest to all kinds of people from all different backgrounds and all different abilities in Pittsburgh,” she said.

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Challenger Seeks To Take On Pittsburgh Council Incumbent In South Hills

By Dec 21, 2020

The dust has yet on settle on the 2020 elections, but politicos are already looking ahead to the municipal elections of 2021, in which the mayor of Pittsburgh and four city council seats are up for grabs. And already at least one challenger, Bethani Cameron, says she intends to challenge City Council District 4 incumbent Anthony Coghill.