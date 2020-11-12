As Hospitals Prepare For COVID-19 Surges, Some Are Reluctant To Speak With Contact Tracers

By 56 minutes ago
  • Dr. Donald Whiting, Allegheny Health Network's chief medical officer, speaks at a COVID-19 press conference at Point State Park. (11/12/2020)
    Dr. Donald Whiting, Allegheny Health Network's chief medical officer, speaks at a COVID-19 press conference at Point State Park. (11/12/2020)
    Sarah Boden / 90.5 WESA News

As COVID-19 cases spike across Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health says members of the public are increasingly reluctant to cooperate with contact tracers – and local public health workers say they are also encountering greater push back.

“People will hang up, or they will yell at us that there is no such thing [as the coronavirus]. It’s various comments,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of Allegheny County’s health department, during a press conference Thursday at Point State Park.

This hostility towards public health workers comes as coronavirus case numbers hit record highs on a near-daily basis. On Thursday, Allegheny County's daily count exceeded 400 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, while Pennsylvania reported more than 5,000 new cases.

After a person tests positive for the coronavirus they receive a call from a case investigator, who asks the patient about the places and people they visited while they were contagious. Then a contact tracer calls the people who were exposed to the virus.

The county health department said the majority of people respond to these calls. But sometimes entire groups won’t pick up their phones.

“For instance people have decided – who attended a particular party – that aren’t going to take our calls en masse,” Bogen said.

Four heads of Pittsburgh-area health systems joined Bogen at the briefing. Allegheny Health Network, Heritage Valley Health System, St. Clair Hospital and UPMC all say they’re seeing increases in COVID-19 patients.

Since Pennsylvania’s significant spike in cases this spring, the medical systems say they have stocked up on equipment, including face masks and ventilators. And they have created contingency plans to care for patients during surges in COVID-19 illness.

Despite these preparations, the physicians all implored the public to adhere to mitigation efforts like wearing masks and not socializing with people outside their households.

“We need our people to be at work to take care of the people who develop COVID over this time,” said Dr. Donald Whiting, AHN’s chief medical officer. “I think moving forward, our issue is going to be staffing and keeping people healthy.”

On a positive note, the fatality rate for COVID-19 has decreased since the start of the pandemic. That is in part because scientists have identified therapeutics, such as steroids and monoclonal antibodies, that aid a patient’s recovery.

But health officials say the more the virus circulates in the community, the more people will die or suffer long-term medical issues.

Tags: 
Local Stories
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
coronavirus pandemic
Dr. Debra Bogen
Allegheny County Health Department
Allegheny Health Network
UPMC
St. Clair Hospital
Heritage Valley Health System

Related Content

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Wolf Administration Has No Plans To Chance Recommendations For Schools As COVID-19 Infections Spike

By Julia Agos | WITF Nov 10, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

The Wolf administration plans to stay the course and leave key decisions about how schools will teach during the pandemic up to school boards.

Secretary Levine: PA ‘Not Considering A Shutdown' To Deal With Rising COVID-19 Cases

By , & Nov 10, 2020
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

 


On today's program: The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported another record high number of COVID-19 cases this past weekend; and Democrats won the presidency, but didn’t fare as well on down ballot races.

Trump Lawsuit A ‘Longshot,’ But Could Complicate Vote Certification

By , & 8 hours ago
Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

 


On today's program: The Trump campaign filed suit in federal court to stop certification of Pennsylvania’s election results; the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have their best start to a season since 1978; and the Film Pittsburgh Fall Festival presents dozens of full-length and short films completely virtually.