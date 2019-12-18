House Votes To Amend Constitution To Pick Judges By District

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 2 hours ago
  • Carolyn Kaster / AP

Majority Republicans in the state House on Wednesday took the first step to amend the Pennsylvanian Constitution so that appeals court judges would be elected by district rather than statewide.

The House voted 102-95 for the proposal that would have lawmakers draw the district lines for Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts.

In order to be enacted, the bill must still pass the Senate, then be approved by both chambers in the 2021-22 legislative session, before going to voters for final approval as a referendum.

All Democrats voted no, joined by four Republicans.

Under the bill, the judges and justices would have to live in their districts for at least a year before they could be elected.

Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, the prime sponsor, said he hoped to add diversity to the courts and noted that state voters would have the final say.

“My bill does not regionalize the way any cases are heard, nor does it regionalize any other administrative or any case management aspect of our courts.”

The ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Tim Briggs of Montgomery County, said that as a constitutional amendment, the bill should have been the topic of a public hearing.

“When politicians in Harrisburg evade transparency for the sake of speed, they are hiding something,” Briggs said. “This is an attempt to rig the judiciary, nothing more, nothing less.”

Pennsylvania elects seven justices to the Supreme Court, 15 judges to Superior Court and nine judges to Commonwealth Court.

Diamond said earlier this year that his own research indicated 53 of 96 seats in statewide judicial races over 50 years were won by candidates from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Judges
Elections

Related Content

Scotland Is Turning Pennsylvania Shale Gas Into Plastic. But What Happens To It Next?

By Reid Frazier | The Allegheny Front 6 hours ago
Reid Frazier / The Allegheny Front

It’s a windy day on the Firth of Forth, a wide river estuary in central Scotland, and Jasper Hamlet is jabbing at the sand on Ferrycraigs Beach with a stick. He peels back layers of sand, dried seaweed, and sticks, and finds what he’s looking for: plastic pellets called “nurdles.” 

Smoking Gun: Some Residents Have To Make The Decision Between Marijuana And Their Guns

By 12 hours ago
Ariel Worthy / 90.5 WESA

Nancy Black has a host of health problems, including arthritis, fibromyalgia and asthma, and she used to have to take opioids every 12 hours for her pain. However, in 2018 she decided to stop taking her medication, which included OxyContin, and to use medical marijuana instead. 

Why Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Are Hiring Pharmacists

By Dec 16, 2019
Liz Reid / 90.5 WESA

Markita Wilburn says cannabis got her through pharmacy school.

All Nine Pennsylvania House Democrats Back Trump Impeachment

By Dec 17, 2019
Matt Rourke / AP

All nine House Democrats from Pennsylvania now say they will support the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were scheduled for a full House vote on Wednesday.