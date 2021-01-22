Jan. 16-22 Explained: Vaccine Expansions, COVID Concerns At Western Psych & PGH's Mayoral Race

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Jan.16-22, 2021.

On this week's Explainer:

This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that people over age 65 are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as are other adults and older teens with certain health conditions. Health and science reporter Sarah Boden looks into the local data on inoculation.

Staff members at UPMC’s Western Psychiatric Hospital have raised concerns about lax COVID-19 mitigation measures. Government and accountability reporter Lucy Perkins spoke with several frontline health care workers, who say the result has been low morale and widespread illness among staff.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto recently lauched his re-elction bid, hoping to serve the city for three terms. Chris Potter reports on the incumbent's challenger from the left, state Rep. Ed Gainey. If elected, Gainey would be the city's first Black mayor, but as Potter notes, it's rare for incumbents to lose in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.