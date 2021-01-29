Jan. 23-29 Explained: Improved Air Quality, PPS Delays In-Person Start & Union Campaign Donations

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Jan. 23-29, 2021.

On this week's Explainer:

Pittsburgh Public Schools students will continue learning remotely until at least April. Education reporter Sarah Schneider spoke with guest host and The Confluence editor and producer Marylee Williams. Schneider says it's just the latest in a series of delays by the district to in-person instruction.

Allegheny County is meeting federal air quality standards for the very first time, according to preliminary county data. Reid Frazier covers the environment for The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania and says the benchmark is significant.

Following the pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, some Western Pennsylvania Representatives continued to object to the state’s election results. The decision could cost these Republican representatives future corporate campaign contributions.

But, government and accountability reporter Lucy Perkins found that union-affiliated Political Action Committees aren’t pulling their campaign dollars yet.

