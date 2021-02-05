Jan. 30-Feb. 5 Explained: Tenant Cities, An 'Educational Emergency' & Public Transit Ridership

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, 2021.

On this week's Explainer:

About one in five American renters are behind on rent payments, according to new data from the Center on Budget and Policy priorities. WESA economic reporter Kate Giammarise and Public Source’s Rich Lord report federal money meant to help people who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic stay in their homes, has often not reached those who need it most.

This week Pittsburgh Public Schools administrators proposed closing some schools, opening others and reorganizing the district’s feeder pattern, reports education reporter Sarah Schneider. Meanwhile, government and accountability reporter Ariel Worthy looks into why two Pittsburgh City Councilors want to declare a "state of educational emergency."

A recent analysis of ridership in 2020 by the Port Authority of Allegheny County found that due to a decrease in the number of people riding the bus and the T, revenue had fallen significantly. Government and accountability reporter Margaret J. Krauss looked into the findings, which include that low-income people and minorities were disproportionately impacted by the decline.

