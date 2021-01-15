Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

Jan. 9-15 Explained: Vaccine Distribution, Hazard Pay & GOP Legislation To Change State Courts

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Pat Moore, right, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare technician Ethan Lee at the Chester County Government Services Center, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in West Chester, Pa.
    Pat Moore, right, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare technician Ethan Lee at the Chester County Government Services Center, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in West Chester, Pa.
    Matt Slocum / AP

On this week's Explainer:

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slow and uneven. The Trump administration promised 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but only about 10 million individuals have gotten the first shot so far. WESA health and science reporter Sarah Boden looks at inoculation distribution in Pittsburgh.

Some essential workers who can't work remotely have demanded hazard pay during the pandemic. But few employers have offered the benefit. WESA government and accountability reporter An-Li Herring looked into why the program hasn't been widely used, and what workers have to say about it. 

Republicans in the Pennsylvania state House advanced a proposed constitutional amendment this week that critics say would effectively gerrymander state courts. Keystone Crossroads reporter Miles Bryan covered the legislative activity and explains how it could change the makeup of the courts.

This week’s Pittsburgh Explainer was hosted by Lucy Perkins and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Explainer
Coronavirus
Hazard Pay
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

In Philadelphia, Judges Rule Against Opening 'Supervised' Site To Inject Opioids

By 15 hours ago

Efforts to open the first "supervised injection site" in the U.S. for users of heroin, fentanyl and other opiates experienced a setback this week after a federal court ruled that it would violate federal law.

Peduto Announces Re-Election Bid

By & 14 hours ago
Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

Mayor Bill Peduto announced on Thursday afternoon his bid for re-election for his seat as Pittsburgh's chief executive. 

Barriers, Police Added For Pennsylvania Capitol Security

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 14 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

The agency that protects the Pennsylvania Capitol building said Thursday officials are not aware of specific threats to the facility but are bolstering security measures.

Troy Thompson with the Department of General Services, which oversees Capitol Police, said there are additional officers inside and out, and barriers have been erected in recent days.

He noted Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has not issued an order to close the downtown Harrisburg complex next week, but that could change if necessary.