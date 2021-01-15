Jan. 9-15 Explained: Vaccine Distribution, Hazard Pay & GOP Legislation To Change State Courts

Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Jan. 9-15, 2021.

On this week's Explainer:

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slow and uneven. The Trump administration promised 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but only about 10 million individuals have gotten the first shot so far. WESA health and science reporter Sarah Boden looks at inoculation distribution in Pittsburgh.

Some essential workers who can't work remotely have demanded hazard pay during the pandemic. But few employers have offered the benefit. WESA government and accountability reporter An-Li Herring looked into why the program hasn't been widely used, and what workers have to say about it.

Republicans in the Pennsylvania state House advanced a proposed constitutional amendment this week that critics say would effectively gerrymander state courts. Keystone Crossroads reporter Miles Bryan covered the legislative activity and explains how it could change the makeup of the courts.

