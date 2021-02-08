Judge Faces Ethics Case Over Actions At Son's Traffic Stop

By 1 hour ago
  • Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A magisterial district judge in Harrisburg accused of having pressured police at the scene of her son's arrest at a traffic stop was hit with ethics charges Monday by the Pennsylvania agency that investigates judges for violations of professional standards.

The Judicial Conduct Board wants District Judge Sonya McKnight to be suspended without pay while the matter is being considered.

McKnight was charged in December by the attorney general's office with using her status as a judge to interfere with the February 2020 arrest of her son. McKnight, 54, a district judge since 2016, has been suspended with pay for the past two months.

She is due in court Feb. 19 for a preliminary hearing in the criminal case, in which she is accused of evidence tampering, obstruction and official oppression.

Police said they stopped her adult son in Harrisburg and that he summoned her to the scene. Authorities allege that she took a pill bottle from his car and left, later telling investigators it was blood pressure medication. Her son was arrested on drug charges.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Sonya McKnight

Related Content

In Ohio, Regulators Respond To Suspected Frack Waste Spewing From Unused Gas Well, Causing Fish Kill

By Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front 1 hour ago
Amber Deem / via Facebook

Ohio regulators are working at a gas well that started spewing what’s believed to be brine water from fracking into the environment more than a week ago. 

Peduto To Appoint 17 Members To LGBTQIA+ Commission

By 1 hour ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has presented the names of the first members of the city's new LGBTQIA+ Commission. City Council will take up the nominations tomorrow morning.

PA Temporarily Expands SNAP Eligibility For College Students

By 2 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

More Pennsylvania college students are now eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).