Judge Rejects GOP Attempt To Shut Down Early Voting Center

By 1 hour ago
  • Carrie Antlfinger / AP

An appellate court judge in Pennsylvania has turned down an emergency petition from Republicans seeking to block the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County from operating a three-day early voting center in the city of Chester. 

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson, in a decision Friday night, wrote that a county judge had reasonable grounds to reject the emergency petition.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The voting center began operating Friday in the predominantly Black and Democratic city of Chester. The county’s solicitor, William Martin, called the litigation a baseless attempt at voter suppression.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Voting
Election 2020

Related Content

Pittsburgh Colleges Adjust Programs That Once Relied On One-On-One Interaction

By 3 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Universities across the city have adjusted programs that were typically interactive to maintain social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.

Local Activist Heads To Trial For More Than 20 Protest-Related Charges

By Oct 16, 2020
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Most of the more than two dozen charges against activist Lorenzo Rulli, stemming from six racial justice protests in Pittsburgh this year, will proceed to trial. Rulli appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court Friday.

Pro-Trump Group Caravans Through Pittsburgh, Exchanges Profanities With People On Street

By , & Oct 17, 2020
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Supporters of President Donald Trump caravanned through the city of Pittsburgh midday on Saturday. 