Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

July 13-17 Explained: COVID-19 Cases Rise, Zone 5 Police Station Protest & PPS Considers Reopening

By & 24 minutes ago
  • David Zalubowski / AP

Despite mitigation efforts by the county to bring down surging coronavirus cases in Pittsburgh, new cases continued to be tallied in the triple digits this week. Officials blame a testing backlog for Tuesday’s record-setting 331 new reported cases

Other than presenting an inaccurate portrayal of the pandemic locally, the delay cost the county’s case investigators precious time to warn others who may have come into contact with someone sick with COVID-19.

The Wolf administration, meanwhile, imposed new restrictions on nightclubs, bars and restaurants in an effort to confront the statewide rise in cases.

Protesters returned to Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood this week; a neighborhood where in June, police deployed tear gas canisters and bean-bag rounds to disperse activists gathered near a Target. This time, demonstrators called for police to reconsider their plans to reoccupy the old Zone 5 police building in East Liberty—which hasn’t been used by police since they moved to another building along Washington Boulevard in 2007.

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials offered a glimpse into what they’re considering as the new school year approaches and the coronavirus pandemic remains. PPS will consider the recommendations made by its own taskforce and announce a reopening plan to the public in August. Pennsylvania’s health and education secretaries say a school hybrid model with both in-person and online learning is the best approach for reopening K-12 schools in the fall. 

Helping explain the headlines this week:

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. This week’s episode was hosted by Christopher Ayers and produced by Kiley Koscinski. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Public School District
George Floyd Pittsburgh Protests

Related Content

Pennsylvania Casino Revenues Down 18%, Hammered By Pandemic

By Associated Press 12 hours ago
JULIE JACOBSON / AP

Pandemic-related shutdowns in Pennsylvania, the nation's No. 2 commercial gambling state, helped knock casino revenue down by 18%, state regulators reported Thursday, and it would have been much worse without the advent of online gambling and sports betting.

Wolf Yanks Virus Funding From Rebellious County

By Michael Rubinkam and Marc Levy | AP 12 hours ago
DAN ZAMPOGNA / OFFICE OF GOV. TOM WOLF

Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his threat to yank COVID-19 funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders, while his administration targeted bars, restaurants and large gatherings statewide Thursday in an effort to prevent a wider resurgence of the virus that officials say could jeopardize students' return to school.

Wolf Imposes Restrictions On Bars, Restaurants, Gatherings

By Michael Rubinkam and Mark Levy | Associated Press Jul 15, 2020
Matt Rourke / AP

Pennsylvania is imposing broad new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday, citing an “alarming escalation” in new coronavirus infections and heavily criticizing people who he said had ignored public health orders.