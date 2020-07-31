July 27-31 Explained: Trump’s White Base Shrinks, Activists Face Charges & PPS Weighs Its Options

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of July 27-31, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Westmoreland County Thursday at a “Cops for Trump” event. He greeted a crowd of supporters outside the police station in Greensburg, most of whom weren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

As protests against police violence and systemic racism continue across the country, Pence focused primarily on the administration’s law and order message. He said law enforcement isn't the problem, it's the solution.

"That's why president Trump and our entire administration back the blue just like all of you. And we'll stand with the men and women on the thin blue line every single day,” Pence said.

But shifting demographics of the commonwealth’s electorate could make it more difficult for Trump to have the kind of win he saw in 2016. Demographic data shows that if Trump intends to capture the commonwealth again this year, he can’t rely on the same coalition that led him to victory four years ago.

On Wednesday evening, parents, teachers, students and others told the board of directors of the Pittsburgh Public Schools how they feel about a proposal to go online only for the first nine weeks of the school year. The five-hour meeting included mixed sentiments about the fall semester.

Several prominent Pittsburgh activists are facing multiple charges related to protest activities in recent months. Supporters of the accused held vigil outside the municipal courthouse on Monday and say they feel the activists were being targeted.

Helping explain the headlines this week:

Katie Meyer, political reporter at WHYY

Kiley Koscinski, general assignment reporter

An-Li Herring, government and accountability reporter

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday.