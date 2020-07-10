Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

July 6-10 Explained: Prisoners Sue State, Learning Disparities Persist & County OKs Outside Booze

By & 7 minutes ago
  • Outdoor seating is placed outside of DeLuca's Diner in Pittsburgh's Strip District on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
    Outdoor seating is placed outside of DeLuca's Diner in Pittsburgh's Strip District on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA


The number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in the Pittsburgh region, with more than 2,000 new cases reported over the last two weeks.

The people contracting the disease are skewing younger, and out-of-state travel and patronage at bars and restaurants appear to be driving the increased transmission.

County officials said at the end of June that these businesses could no longer serve alcohol, and last week they said they couldn’t open their doors to dine-in customers at all.

Now the county is walking back some of those rules.

Six people serving life sentences in Pennsylvania prisons are suing the state Parole Board. They say the rule that mandates such harsh penalties for their crimes is unconstitutional. 

When Allegheny County public schools shut their doors in March and students transitioned to remote learning, some districts were more prepared than others. A new report finds that, as with many aspects of education, these differences often fell along racial and socioeconomic lines.

 

Helping explain the headlines this week:

 

 Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Explainer
Coronavirus
Parole Board

Related Content

UPMC Says Hospitalizations Have Not Kept Pace With New Coronavirus Cases

By 11 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

UPMC says its positivity rate for tests among asymptomatic patients remains at 0.27 percent.

Despite Recent Hot Weather, Regional Electricity Usage Is Down So Far This Summer

By 11 hours ago
Amy Sisk / 90.5 WESA

 

Summer demand on the regional power grid is down 2 to 3 percent, according to PJM Interconnection, which manages electricity transmission in Pennsylvania and a dozen other states.

PA House Moves To Block RGGI Entrance As DEP Estimates It Will Save Money And Lives

By Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania 12 hours ago
Amy Sisk / StateImpact Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is trying to block the state’s entrance into a regional effort to curb carbon emissions from power plants. 