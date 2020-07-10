July 6-10 Explained: Prisoners Sue State, Learning Disparities Persist & County OKs Outside Booze

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of July 6-10, 2020.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in the Pittsburgh region, with more than 2,000 new cases reported over the last two weeks.

The people contracting the disease are skewing younger, and out-of-state travel and patronage at bars and restaurants appear to be driving the increased transmission.

County officials said at the end of June that these businesses could no longer serve alcohol, and last week they said they couldn’t open their doors to dine-in customers at all.

Now the county is walking back some of those rules.

Six people serving life sentences in Pennsylvania prisons are suing the state Parole Board. They say the rule that mandates such harsh penalties for their crimes is unconstitutional.

When Allegheny County public schools shut their doors in March and students transitioned to remote learning, some districts were more prepared than others. A new report finds that, as with many aspects of education, these differences often fell along racial and socioeconomic lines.

Helping explain the headlines this week:

An-Li Herring, government and accountability reporter

Chris Potter, government and accountability editor

Sarah Schneider, education reporter

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday.